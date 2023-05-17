Jay P. Casias, 53, of Fairmont City, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023.

He was born on January 4, 1970, in Venango County, to Eloy S. and Cheryl (Hart) Casias.

He enjoyed wrestling and watching movies.

He loved spending time outside and going on camping trips with his family.

In his younger years, Jay enjoyed following the local fire departments and listening to the scanner.

He was a very lovable and sociable person who loved everyone he met.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother; his brothers, Curtis Casias and his wife, Deborah of Clarendon and Craig Casias and his wife, Marsha of Meadville; his nieces and nephews, Marissa, Craig, Jr., Kyle, Carissa (Aaron), Philip (Jessica), Aaron (Ashley), and Danica; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Jay is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and his uncles, John and Richard.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Jay will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jay’s memory to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323 and/or Valley Advantages Fundraising, 206 South St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Please take a moment to share a memory of condolence with the family on Jay’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

