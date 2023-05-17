Marah Elizabeth Barscz, 19, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

She was born on January 13, 2004, in Venango County, to James Barscz and Mary Myers-Huff.

She loved photography and had an eye for finding beauty in nature.

You could often find her stargazing at night.

She enjoyed tie dying, loved animals, and had a knack for finding funny memes.

Her family was very important to her and she loved them each deeply.

Marah was a very private person and struggled with depression.

For those who also struggle, know you are not alone and please reach out the the PA Support Helpline @ 1-855-284-2494 or Text PA to 741741.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, James Barscz of Oil City; her mother, Mary Myers-Huff and her special friend, Alan Dloniak of Oil City; her sister, Jasmine Barscz and her boyfriend, Anthony Pelley of Utica; her brother, Jared Barscz of Oil City; her cousin, whom she loved like a brother, Andres Juarez-Huff of Oil City; her step-sister, Shannon Barger of Franklin; her aunts, Jamie Myers-Huff and her significant other, James Perry of Oil City and Stacey Miller and her husband, Steve of Oil City; her grandparents, Susan Close of Utica, Joe and Deb Barscz of Oil City, and Terry and Deb Myers of Titusville; and her great-uncle, Sammy Barscz and his wife, Lois of Oil City.

Marah is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Raymond and Dixie Huff; great-uncle, Ronald “Skip” Myers; great-aunt, Linda Myers; cousin, Marcus Luce; and her beloved cat, Luna.

There will be no services at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marah’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323 and/or to help defrey funeral costs c/o Gardiner-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Marah’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

