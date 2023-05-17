Michael H. Winkler, 66, of Franklin, passed away at his residence at 9:48 A.M. Monday, May 15, 2023 after a four year courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Franklin on March 29, 1957, he was the son of the late Howard and Shirley Paden Winkler.

Mike was a very talented carpenter and tradesman who could fix anything.

He enjoyed cars, four wheeling and tinkering around in his garage.

On July 6, 1992 he married the former Carol Parson in Riverside, California and she survives.

Also surviving are two stepchildren, Shannon Burrelli and her husband Chris of Neshannock Twp., and Gary Gealy of Franklin; two children, Brad Winkler and his partner, Brandi Kerr and a daughter, Christy Winkler; eight grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Noah, Evany, Rilee, Brandon, Braden and Breanna; five siblings, Marcie Smith and her husband Dean of Pines, AZ, Vickie Ruhlman and her husband Brian of Seneca, Cindy Wheeler and her husband Jeff of Jackson Center, Kitty Getchell and her husband Joe of Gardner, NC and Chris Winkler of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Clarence, step-mother, Patricia, brother, Ed Winkler and an infant sister, Christina Winkler.

There will no no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

