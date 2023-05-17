Rachael Murray Tabbed 2023 Clarion Area Commencement Speaker

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Area has announced that Rachael Murray will be the commencement speaker at this year’s high school graduation.

Murray is a 1989 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

Following her matriculation at the University of Pittsburgh, Rachael has pursued a career in the entertainment arts, both as a performer and producer. She began her career as a live stage performer, playing leading roles in Broadway International, National and Regional productions of A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Sound of Music, and 42nd Street among others.

As a solo artist inspired by her love of the Great American Songbook, she has been a featured performer at venues in New York City and aboard cruise ships around the globe and in numerous TV and film projects.

Rachael transitioned to a producing career as Vice President of Entertainment for the USO of Metropolitan New York, where she produced more than 400 live performance events annually, both nationally and internationally.

Highlights include live performances featuring Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Tim McGraw, Kristin Chenoweth, Joan Jett, Phil Vassar, Trace Adkins, Maggie Rose, John Cena, LL Cool J, Tony Danza, Stephen Colbert, Adam Sandler, Lester Holt, Willie Geist, Dennis Haysbert, and Bradley Cooper.

She has built dynamic entertainment partnerships with best-in-class entertainment brands such as Miss USA, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Boston Pops, Philadelphia Pops, CMA Fest, NBC’s The Today Show, TNT’s The Last Ship, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen Show, Fox & Friends, Good Morning America, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, NFL, MLB, NHL and NASCAR, Hard Rock Cafe, JetBlue, American Airlines, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pepsi, FritoLay, Coca-Cola, Walmart, JCPenney, FabFitFun, JamesAllen.com, Sherri Hill, Mohegan Sun and the home of country music, Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

She left the USO to build her own company and has since served as Executive Producer of the digital series Internet Takeover: Wedding Edition, starring internet sensation Adley Stump; producer of the Off-Broadway cult hit, Broadway Bounty Hunter, written by Tony nominee Joe Iconis and starring Orange is the New Black cast member Annie Golden.

In addition, she is Executive Producer of Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar, Seasons 1-3, which has featured artists such as Brothers Osborne, Charles Esten, John Rich, Kellie Pickler, Tommy Shaw, Peter Frampton, Cam, Hunter Hayes, Dennis Quaid, Kix Brooks, Larry Gatlin, Lonestar, and Vince Gill.

Lastly, she is Lead Producer of the new hit musical The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical. She also serves as the president of the Hunter Yeany Collective, the organization supporting Formula Race Car driver, Hunter Yeany.

Rachael is proud of her professional accomplishments, but is most proud of her daughter, Grace, who is currently attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Rachael resides in New York City with her husband, Fran, and enjoys getting back to Western Pennsylvania as often as possible to spend time with her family and friends. Rachael is thrilled to return to her alma mater, which inspired her life’s journey in many ways.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.