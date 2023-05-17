Shirley Faye Guth, 85, of Shippenville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at UPMC Northwest with her children at her side.

Born on April 6, 1938, to Russell and Doris (Baines) Stromeyer in Huey, Pennsylvania.

She was the oldest of 5 children.

At the age of six, her family moved to Clarion where she attended Clarion Jr. Sr. High School.

She met the love of her life, Alfred (Juny) Guth Jr., in 1957 and they were married a year later on November 1st, 1958, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg by Monsignor Theoblad.

Shirley and Jury moved to his family’s farm and raised their five children.

During her life, Shirley was always willing to lend a hand.

Her mother, sisters, and sister-in-laws worked together gardening, canning, plastering, painting, cleaning, and raising children.

She was also a life long member of St. Michael Church.

In their retirement years, Shirley and Jury spent their winters in Florida and traveling throughout the U.S. enjoying the countryside.

Shirley is survived by her children: Cal J. Guth (Paul); Pamela M Bastian (Terry); and Jody F. Guth (Suzann).

She is also survived by her grandchildren Eric, Christy, Andrew, Elizabeth, and her little angel, Mason.

Her surviving siblings are Marie Bish (Leonard), Donna Fasenmyer (Sonny), and Larry Semanco (Betty).

She is lastly survived by her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Juny, two sons, Randy James and Gary Francis Guth, and a sister Judy (Doug) Slaughaupt.

Friends will be received at St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10 – 11 AM. Mass of a Christian Burial will follow at 11 am in the church with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hilleman Cancer Center and the entire staff of UPMC Northwest for their quality of care and kindness.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

