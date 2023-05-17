 

SPONSORED: Kronospan’s Clarion Branch Hiring for Multiple Positions

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

kronohirignCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Kronospan’s Clarion Branch is hiring for multiple positions.

Why could Kronospan be a good career move for you?

Benefits – Kronospan offers full benefits-Health, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life, as well as a 401K+ company contribution, vacation days and holiday pay. All of which employees are eligible for after their 90-day probation period.

Competitive wages – there are different areas of manufacturing that qualify for different pay grades.

Base pay rate for those working in rotating shifts is $15—it goes up from there.

More time at home – Because of the way Kronospan shifts are set up, employees are spending 7 out of 14 days at work verses 10 out of 14. That is averaging over 70 extra full days not spent at work per year compared to a traditional 9-5. It works that way because of Kronospan’s (7a-7p and 7p-7a) 12-hour shifts.

This means less entire days spent at work.

For a full list of job openings and to apply, visit the Kronospan website https://kronospan-candidate.talent-soft.com/job/list-of-jobs.aspxlcid=2057&facet_Entity=530

Interested individuals may also apply in person.

Those interested may also email [email protected] for a paper application or call 814-226-8032 for more details.


