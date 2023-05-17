State Police Calls: Troopers Seeking Information on Stolen Catalytic Converter in Paint Township

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Seeking Information on Stolen Catalytic Converter in Paint Township

According to a release issued on Sunday, May 14, PSP Clarion responded to the report of a stolen catalytic converter on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say the catalytic converter (valued at $800.00) was stolen from a 2005 Ford Econoline E350 sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12, 2022, and 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

The victim is a 58-year-old Sligo man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Megan’s Law Violation

According to a report released on Sunday, May 14, Clarion-based State Police opened an investigation after a known Megan’s Law offender failed to comply with registration requirements between December 20, 2022, and January 23, 2023.

Police say the investigation is taking place near Popetown Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

This investigation is ongoing.

Burglary in Jenks Township

According to a May 15 release from PSP Marienville, the station received a report of a burglary that occurred on Slick Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County, between the dates of February 15 and March 31.

Police say the actor(s) gained access to a shed on the property by using force and stole a ratchet/socket set, a tire gauge, and two fishing rods.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.