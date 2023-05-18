7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, May 18, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
TodaySunny, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
FridayA slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind around 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
SundaySunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
MondaySunny, with a high near 72.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 44.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 48.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 79.
