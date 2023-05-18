Bob’s Sub to Reopen in Former Tavern Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Will Bob’s Sub Reopen? The answer to the question on the minds of local sub lovers is finally here.

Bob’s Sub, a staple of the Clarion restaurant scene since 1973, announced in a Wednesday evening Facebook post that it will relocate to the former Tavern building at 315 W. Main Street.

“We will update here on our Facebook page once we have an open date figured out. This may take some time, but we will be back,” said the company in the post. “We would like to thank Burford & Henry Real Estate for making this happen, and also thank our loyal customers for the incredible and continued support.”

The restaurant had been located at 501 Main Street for five decades until Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, when the building was destroyed by a massive fire.

Officials say the fire started in an apartment above the restaurant; however, the cause of the fire remains unknown, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

Around 55 firefighters from four companies battled the blaze.

The building also housed PennWest Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop.

Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville demolished the 130-year-old building in the weeks following the fire.

Bob’s Sub Brookville location will remains open under expanded hours, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, throughout the summer.

The restaurants are owned by Ron Eustice and his wife, Paula.

A time lapse video of the Bob’s Sub Building being demolished in Clarion following a fire on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Video by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

