BREAKING NEWS: Brookville Business Owner Trevor Peterson Reported Missing

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Trevor Peterson, owner of C&O Deli and Seafood in Brookville, has been reported missing by his wife.

Peterson was last seen today (Thursday, May 18) between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the deli. His iPhone and Apple Watch were found in his office.

Peterson’s wife, Katie Peterson, told exploreJeffersonPA.com that she believes he voluntarily drove away in his black Jeep Patriot Latitude bearing PA registration MDY-3915. The Jeep has a car seat inside.

“He was under a lot of stress and may have left to blow off some steam,” she said. “But, there haven’t been any transactions on any of our accounts, including the business account.”

Peterson may be wearing a black and white C&O Deli and Seafood t-shirt.

(Peterson may be wearing a t-shirt with one of the above logos on it.)

Trevor’s laptop is missing, and there is no way to track it, according to Katie Peterson.

She said he often visits Pittsburgh for business, but his disappearance does not seem to be related to his regular trips. His last trip was yesterday.

When Peterson didn’t arrive back at home, Katie pinged his cell phone using the “Find My Phone” app, which led her back to the deli. The back door was unlocked, and she found Trevor’s phone and watch inside. The employees were unaware of his absence, as they thought he was working in the basement.

According to Katie Peterson, Brookville Police are working on her husband’s disappearance and have put a BOLO (be on the lookout) out on his car.

Trevor Peterson is originally from Gibsonia, Pa., a rural area north of Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Brookville Police at 814-849-5323.

Updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.