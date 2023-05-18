Celebrating Life’s Victories at Drop-In Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Perfect weather on Tuesday provided an ideal setting for people to celebrate life’s victories at the annual recovery celebration held outdoors at 1099 E. Main Street.

The Victory House was established on September 3, 2014, by the Center for Community Resources (CCR) as the Clarion County Drop-in Center. The Center is a fully consumer-run, recovery-oriented center that provides vitally important support for people with significant mental health concerns who are in recovery.

This is a place where people can relax, be themselves, feel accepted and safe, and find the support and encouragement they need to rebuild meaningful lives, according to CCR. Members participate in social interaction activities and trips and tours.

Free lunch, fun, and stories of recovery were part of the festivities attracting a large crowd of members and supporters.



Dustin Parsons, a licensed professional counselor from Clarion Family Therapy, was the speaker, sharing his experiences coping with life.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic addict,” Parsons said. “I’ve been clean and sober since December 1, 2010.

Since then, he has been a drug and alcohol counselor since 2015 and then became a licensed mental health.

Dustin’s dad is a driver for the Drop-In Center, and that is how he first learned about the program.

“My story is that the drugs and alcohol were a way of dealing with my mental health. I had undiagnosed ADHS, undiagnosed anxiety, and possibly even some depression, “ Parsons said.

“The drugs and alcohol became the way that I learned how to cope with life. I don’t have to use those drugs and alcohol today. I have learned that there are plenty of coping skills for any of the disorders that I have or any of the diagnoses.”

More importantly, he has learned all kinds of research data, and statistics, and can teach all kinds of different treatment modalities, but none of that does any good unless individuals act to put those in place.

“That’s what keeps me recovered today. I need to be able to do the work to get the results.

“For many of the people here today, it’s more mental health and some of them struggle and do not have a place to go. This community doesn’t have a lot of things to offer people to go meet each other and support each other and the Victory House here does that.

“It gives a place for people to come that have a very common lifestyle, and then they’re able to learn a lot of different skills, social skills, being able to do arts, doing hobbies, and stuff that they love. Then they get to share that.”

