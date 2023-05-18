Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Spanish II-IV classes finished five days of Puerto Rican presentations while eating Latin American meals with a Google Meet with Puerto Rican, Edith Torres. Students conversed in Spanish with Edith for 30 minutes discussing life in Puerto Rico. Students traveling to Puerto Rico in June look forward to meeting Edith in person and speaking Spanish with her. Courtesy of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District News.