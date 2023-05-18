Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Authentic Pasta Carbonara

This carbonara is quick, simple, and delicious!

Ingredients

1 package (1 pound) of spaghetti or linguine

6 bacon strips, chopped



1 cup fresh or frozen peas2 tablespoons lemon juice1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest2 large eggs, lightly beaten2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperAdditional grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta, reserving pasta water; keep pasta warm. In the same pot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Add peas; cook until just heated through.

-Add pasta to pot; toss to combine. Stir in the remaining ingredients, adding enough reserved pasta water for the sauce to reach desired consistency. If desired, serve with additional cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.