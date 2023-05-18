 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Authentic Pasta Carbonara

Thursday, May 18, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This carbonara is quick, simple, and delicious!

Ingredients

1 package (1 pound) of spaghetti or linguine
6 bacon strips, chopped

1 cup fresh or frozen peas
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Additional grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta, reserving pasta water; keep pasta warm. In the same pot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Add peas; cook until just heated through.

-Add pasta to pot; toss to combine. Stir in the remaining ingredients, adding enough reserved pasta water for the sauce to reach desired consistency. If desired, serve with additional cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.