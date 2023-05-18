DCC, Redbank Valley, Punxsutawney and St. Marys Earn Top Seeds in D9 Baseball Playoffs



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Defending PIAA champion DuBois Central Catholic in Class A, Redbank Valley in 2A, Punxsutawney in 3A and St. Marys in 4A received top seeds in the District 9 baseball playoffs in brackets released on Thursday.

After an 0-3 start, DCC is red hot entering the playoffs, winners of 16 of the last 17 and nine in a row.

The Cardinals received a first round bye. So did No. 2 seed Clarion.

First-round games will be No. 6 Elk County Catholic at No. 3 Otto-Eldred at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No. 5 Union/A-C Valley will travel to Cameron County for a 4:30 p.m. game, also Tuesday.

The winner of the Union/A-C Valley and Cameron County game gets DCC at a neutral site on Thursday at a time to be determined.

The other first round winner will take on Clarion at a neutral site, also on Thursday.

The title game will be played Memorial Day at Showers Field in DuBois at a time to be determined.

In the stacked Class 2A bracket, Redbank Valley emerged as the top seed in a nine-team tournament.

The Bulldogs will get the winner of No. 9 seed Cranberry at No. 8 seed Moniteau, which will be played at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Pullman Park.

Redbank vs. the play-in survivor will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Union High School.

Other quarterfinal games feature No. 7 Kane at No. 2 Port Allegheny; No. 6 Coudersport at No. 3 Karns City at Pullman Park; and No. 5 Clarion-Limestone at No. 4 Johnsonburg. All games are at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday and the championship game on Memorial Day at Showers Field.

In Class 3A, Punxsutawney will play Brookville for the championship at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Showers Field.

The winner will play the District 5 champion on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at a site to be determined.

In Class 4A, St. Marys will play Clearfield for the D9 title at 4 p.m. on Monday at Showers Field. The winner plays Carrick on May 30 in a subregional semifinal before playing June 1 for a subregional championship.

In Class 5A, DuBois is the only D9 team and will play Obama Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Showers Field. The winner plays for the subregional title against either Central Mountain or Holidaysburg on May 31 at a District 6 site at a time to be determined.

