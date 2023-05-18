Larry R. Waitz, 78, of Titusville, and longtime Rouseville Photographer, passed away on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 24, 1945 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Howard & Irene Mong Waitz.

Larry was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School and went to Allegheny College for Photography.

He served in the United States Army Reserves, where he was a sharpshooter.

Larry married the former Carole Payne on July 15, 1967 and she survives.

He and his wife operated the Larry Waitz photography studio for over 45 years in Rouseville.

Larry was a member of the Professional Photographers of America and received many ribbons for his work.

He had been a deputy police officer years ago in Rouseville and had also been a fire chief for the Rouseville Volunteer Fire Dept.

He enjoyed working with stained glass and making wooden toys for various organizations to give to those at need around the holidays.

Larry enjoyed his dogs and especially his horses.

He was an avid woodworker and had a pilots license and enjoyed taking family and friends in his Piper Tripacer.

He was a member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters Wendy & her husband Dr. Scott Warner of FL, Dr. Rainy Waitz of Titusville, and a sister in law Debra Swager of McKeesport.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son Randy Lee Waitz on Jan. 3, 2023.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.