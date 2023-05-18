 

Local Man Suffers Dizzy Spell, Crashes Vehicle on Route 28

Thursday, May 18, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man suffered a dizzy spell and crashed his vehicle into a guide rail on Monday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:38 p.m. on Monday, May 15, on State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 64-year-old James A. Knapp, of Corsica, was traveling east when he became dizzy, causing his 2022 Chevrolet Blazer to hit a guide rail at the intersection of Route 28 and Mendenhall Road.

Front airbags were deployed in the vehicle, which sustained heavy front end damage.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Although Knapp was not injured as a result of the crash, Jefferson County EMS transported him to Brookville Hospital.

He was using a seat belt.


