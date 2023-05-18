Martha M. Leri, 92, of Meadville, passed away after a short illness, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

She was born on June 9, 1930 in Titusville, a daughter of Alex and Clara Cosper Markovich.

She married Russell P. Leri on September 8, 1951, he preceded her in death December 18, 2005.

She was a past member of Saint Titus Roman Catholic Church in Titusville and presently The Epiphany of the Lord Parish.

She enjoyed volunteering at Meadville Medial Center, going on bus trips to Casinos with her husband, Russ, and in her later years going with Nancy Woolstrum, and Jan Crago.

She also enjoyed playing cards with Adele Hathaway and Clara Prenatt.

Martha was employed as a secretary with Penncrest School District for 31 years, working at Maplewood High School, and retiring from Maplewood Elementary Elementary School in 1996.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Scott E. Leri and his wife, Eileen of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, and Dr. Jeffrey P. Leri and his wife, Robin of Meadville; six grandchildren, Paul Leri and his wife, Christine, Aaron Leri and his wife, Anna, Beth Reichbaum and her husband, Eric, Tara Werner and her husband, Benjamin, Nicole Leri, and Meghan Leri; great-granchildren, Julian, Sawyer, Simone, Mila, Levon, Margot, Mason, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, Russell; she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Michael and John Markovich; and a sister, Catherine Nellis.

The family would like to thank Ruth Ann Goodman for her companionship with Martha throughout the years.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, May 19th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 am at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, Saint Agatha, 353 Pine Street, Meadville with Father Jeffrey Lucas, pastor, as celebrant.

Martha will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Catharine Cemetery, Titusville.

Memorial donations may be made to Crawford County Hospice, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335, and or Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Martha’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.