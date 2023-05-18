Motosicke Service Announcement

William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, passed away on April 9, 2023 and Janet M. Motosicke, 83, passed away on March 7, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bill and Janet will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers.

You can read their obituaries at https://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com/.

