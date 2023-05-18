Lencers Celebrate 60th Anniversary

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Henry and Catherine Lencer of Leeper are celebrating 60 years of marriage today, May 18, 2023.

They were married on May 18, 1963, at St. Marys Church in Crown, Pa.

Henry is retired from County Environmental, and Catherine is a retired cook from Sportsman’s Paradise.

Henry’s parents are Michael and Barbara Lencer of Crown, and Catherine’s parents are Austin and Sara Karg of Fryburg.

The couple’s children are Julia Lencer of Leeper; Michael and Renee Lencer of Knox; Jody and Jolene Ion of Cranberry; Henry and Sue Lencer of Leeper; Steve and Jess Lencer of Leeper; and Carol and Chad Bell of Knox.

Their grandchildren are Amber (Jeff) Hathorn of St. Marys; Josh (Tasia) Lencer of Knox; Adam Lencer of Philadelphia; Michael Lencer of Scranton; Austin Lencer (Travis Sallack) of DuBois; Austin and Nate Ion of Cranberry; Alex and Aaron Lencer of Leeper; Sydney and Jersey Bell of Knox; and McKinzie and Maddison Lencer of Leeper; and great-grandchildren Scarlett and Samuel Hathorn of St. Marys.

If you would like to send Henry and Catherine a card, here is their address:

Henry and Catherine Lencer

689 Lencer Drive

Leeper, Pa. 16233

The Happy Couple on May 18, 1963!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.