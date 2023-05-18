Redbank Valley Rallies With Three in Seventh to Beat Moniteau, Win KSAC Crown

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ty Carrier singled home Tyler Hetrick with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Redbank Valley baseball team scored three runs in the inning to down Moniteau, 8-7, to win the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title on Thursday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Ty Carrier gets set to deliver a pitch/photo by Casie Minich)

The Bulldogs (15-4) trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh and Connor Ealy got two quick strikeouts on the mound for Moniteau to start the inning.

But Tate Minich reached on an error, Breckin Minich followed with a single, and another error brought in two runs to tie the game at 7-7.

Mason Clouse drew a walk to put runners on first and second before Carrier followed with a single to center to bring home the winning run.

Jaxon Huffman got the win in relief of Carrier. The freshman went 1 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out two.

Carrier went 5 1/3, giving up six runs (only two earned) on six hits while striking out four.

Tate Minich homered for Redbank Valley and drove in two. Breckin Minich also had a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Ealy got the tough loss. All three runs he gave up in relief of Dawson Cook were unearned.

Cook went five, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits and fanning four.

Keagan Book was 3 for 4 and Brock Matthews drove in two runs for Moniteau.

