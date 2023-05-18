Rotary Welcomes RYLA Honor Students from Clarion County Schools

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary welcomed the 2023 Clarion County Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Students at this week’s Rotary meeting.

(Pictured above: Jean Mills, Rotarian Jamia Lefever, and Clarion-Limestone: Danny Wilson and Lilly Mahle; North Clarion: Julia Daum and Ava Best; Keystone: Amanda Reyes (back) and Johnathan Hansford; Union: Carl Elder (back) and Aleia Troup (front); Clarion Area: Delaney McNamara (back) and Jameson McIlwain.)

RYLA is an international leadership program developed by Rotary International in 1971 and organized in our area by the late Truman Mills, a lifelong Rotarian. The program is designed to demonstrate Rotary’s respect and concern for youth; provide an effective training experience for selected youth and potential leaders, encourage the leadership of youth by youth, and recognize publicly young people who are rendering service to their communities.

This year’s RYLA class includes students finishing their junior high school year, and representing all Clarion County High Schools who were chosen by their respective high school guidance councilors. Clarion Rotary pays all of the RYLA fees for these students.



