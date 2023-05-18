Shirley Boorech, 92, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home.

God came to get a special angel today.

Born June 26, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Shirley was the daughter of the late Ronald and Verna Winwood.

Shirley was full of love and laughter, she loved everyone she met.

Recently she enjoyed telling her friends and caregivers about her journeys throughout life, life will never be the same without her.

Everyone that knew her knew that her daughter Cheryl was waiting for Shirley to come home.

Shirley is survived by her sisters Neva Sherman and Joan Bowers; a brother Bob Windwood and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be missed by her care givers Judy, Candi, Melody, Miranda, Linda and Julie, fly home our beautiful angel we will miss you.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands Eugene Pierce and Edward Boorech, a son Dennis and a daughter Cheryl.

The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, May 19, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services for Shirley and her daughter Cheryl will be held at 1 PM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Knox Union Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Clarion-Forest VNA and all of Shirley’s caregivers.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to The Heart Foundation, Kidney Foundation or Leukemia Foundation.

