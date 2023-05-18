Kerstyn Davie Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for May
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Kerstyn Davie has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for May!
Kerstyn is a junior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School.
She comes highly recommended by her teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for May. With Kerstyn being a three-sport athlete at BHS, she finds herself very busy during the school year. However, she still makes time to excel in the classroom.
While in school, Kerstyn loves her Digital Art class, which is an elective she took this year. Kerstyn is interested in majoring in Business Administration or Management after high school. Although, with some of her real-world experience, she is also finding she likes the marketing side of the business as well. Currently, Kerstyn runs the Brookville Chamber of Commerce Instagram page and attends the chamber’s events throughout the year.
Kerstyn has been involved in a lot of different activities during her time at BHS. She is a member of the Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, and Friends of Rachel. Kerstyn is also a member of the soccer, basketball, and softball teams.
Kerstyn’s favorite sport is basketball. She has been playing since she was first able to dribble. She is a point guard/guard for the girls’ varsity basketball team. She has been playing softball since she was very little as well, starting as early as first grade.
She is currently the centerfielder for the girls’ varsity softball team. She recently started playing soccer this year to help the team because they needed a goalie. She has learned she really likes the sport as well!
Kerstyn’s dream job is to own her own business.
When asked “What kind of business are you interested in starting?” she answered, “A brewery.”
Kerstyn plans to start researching colleges this summer and going on campus tours. Right now, she wants to go to a four-year university out of state. She is interested in touring Youngstown State University or some colleges in Georgia because she likes the area. Kerstyn’s current plans are to major in either Business Administration or Business Management.
When asked, “What draws you towards Business Administration or Management?” she said, “My dad owns his own Trucking Business, Corey R Davie Trucking, so he has always been a big inspiration to start my own business someday. All my siblings wanted to go to Nursing School, and although it is a great career, I knew I wanted to be different. My mom is also a huge inspiration. I follow a lot of the things she guides me to do. She always seems to point me in the right direction. I also like to take initiative on projects, and I have a Type A personality.”
Kerstyn said her favorite class to prepare her for her future career would be Stats. Although it isn’t her favorite class overall, she knows it is helping her with what she wants to do later in life. Kerstyn also said her English teacher, Mrs. Arbaugh, is big on preparing her students for their college classes.
When Kerstyn was asked, “Is there anything that makes you special?” she said, “I have a loud personality. To be a good teammate in any of the sports I am a part of, you have to be loud to get your teammates encouraged.”
Kerstyn was also asked, “Are there any major life lessons you have learned through school or sports?” She replied, “When I was 15, I was involved in an ATV accident, which put me out of school for six months. During that time, I had to overcome the adversity of being hurt and trying to get better, while also keeping up with my schoolwork. While learning to cope with my feelings of being in the hospital and out of school, my accident turned into a pivotal moment in my life of growing into the stronger person I am today.”
Kerstyn’s favorite memory so far in high school is seeing all her classmates participate in Spirit Week. She enjoys seeing everyone be involved and participate in school activities. This summer, Kerstyn plans to work, go to the beach with her family, and tour some out-of-state colleges.
