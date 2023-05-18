 

SPONSORED: Memorial Day Sale – Get a Free Faller’s Gift Card with Purchase of a Select Mattress

Thursday, May 18, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2023-05-18 104247 (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture is having a Memorial Day Sale now through Tuesday, June 13!

It’s a great time to shop for a new mattress!

Now through June 13, get a FREE Faller’s gift card with your $499 or more purchase of a Spring Air, Perfect Sleeper, or Beautyrest Select mattress!

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.


