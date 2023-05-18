SPONSORED: NPRC Guaranteeing Admission with High School Diploma
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College continues to bring accessible and affordable education to residents of northwestern and northcentral Pennsylvania.
The goal of the institution is to allow residents to remain where they are and to eliminate the financial and/or location-based barriers that exist for many area residents. This is why we are pleased to announce that our institution is guaranteeing admission for anyone who has a high school diploma or equivalent.
Applying to college is normally seen as a daunting task. But the institution is making it much easier to get started on a journey through higher education.
To apply at NPRC, all prospective students need to do is create a free account, complete the NPRC application, and submit your transcripts by contacting your high school and/or previous college and request them to be sent to NPRC’s Registrar email at [email protected]
“Attending NPRC is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to change their life and brighten their future,” says Kelsey Angove, NPRC’s Assistant Director of Community Engagement. “We come to our students right where they are, making college accessible and affordable. We are a great option for those who may want a second chance at college, those who want to make a change in their careers, and even first-generation college students. We look forward to welcoming our new students this summer and fall to NPRC.”
With five associate degrees and a general education certificate to choose from, there are various paths that students can enter by applying to NPRC. Whether someone is a graduating high school senior that may be entering college for the first time or a non-traditional student looking for an opportunity to change their life or advance their career, NPRC is a place that welcomes all and can help anyone to achieve their goals.
The College can be a student’s first college experience or someone’s second chance to build a better life for themselves and their family.
Some additional ways that NPRC has shown that they want to support students include freezing institutional fees through the summer 2024 term, making over 50 percent of textbooks free to students, and helping to award over $100,000 in institutional aid and scholarships last school year to combat the costs associated with attending our institution.
If interested in attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, head online to bit.ly/NPRC_ApplyNow to learn more and begin the application process.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren).
With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures.
NPRC is actively pursuing accreditation.
Visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.
