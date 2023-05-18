Eddie Montgomery, David Lee Murphy to Perform at Knox Raceway This Summer
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are available for Country Concert Weekend featuring Eddie Montgomery and David Lee Murphy on July 14 & 15 at Knox Raceway!
Those who purchase pre-order tickets will get early admission and seating preference.
Friday, July 14, 2023
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
Saturday, July 15, 2023
David Lee Murphy
Opening acts: Kaleb Biechner & Gary Burke III
Tickets cost $40 per night for general admission (grass seating, some bleachers, and standing room around the stage.)
Boondock camping is available for $60 a night with a sewerage dump station ($25), fresh water, and firewood available.
No BYOB for concerts.
Purchase tickets at knoxracewaypa.com or call 814-227-2600, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and music starts at 7:00 p.m.
Come to have a good time, but remember, it’s a family show.
The Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, Pa.
