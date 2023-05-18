SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Continues to Expand Limits of Physical Therapy with Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning is a therapeutic, medically monitored treatment program designed to help patients of any age improve their quality of life and recover from compromised endurance that results from cardiopulmonary or illness-related deconditioning.
This program is part of formal physical therapy and designed to help patients with compromised endurance, shortness of breath, muscle weakness, or other reasons for general deconditioning.
For many individuals, decreased endurance can lead to avoiding activities that provoke feeling breathless, which can lead to doing less, which can lead to muscle weakness, which can lead to feeling depressed and/or anxious, which can lead back to doing less.
The Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program at West Park Rehab provides education on breathing strategies that will utilize the lungs more efficiently, and exercises that can help a patient safely improve general endurance, strength, flexibility, and tolerance of the activities of daily life. In some cases, the use of Yoga-based stretching and breathing techniques can be incorporated into these therapy programs.
Brandy Snavely-PTA at our Seneca office—is a Registered Yoga Teacher and can utilize this specialized training to enhance a Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program.
Cardiopulmonary reconditioning is not a replacement for formal cardiac rehab. However, it does fill the gap for those individuals who have become less active due to endurance-based impairments.
To learn more about the Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program at West Park Rehab
Don’t let this kind of physical problem go on without getting the help you need. And in many cases, you do not need a referral to start physical therapy.
The therapists at West Park Rehab can’t wait to work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals.
