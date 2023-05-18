State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault in Farmington Township

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault from Summer 2022

Members of the Marienville Criminal Investigation Unit received a report on May 16 of an indecent assault that occurred at some point over the summer of 2022 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say this case remains open pending further investigation.

DUI in Washington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 36 and State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Police say the operator of a 2006 Dodge Dakota was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The arrestee is a 30-year-old male from Parma, Ohio.

Charges are pending.

Assault at SCI Forest

PSP Marienville was informed of an assault by an inmate on an SCI Forest staff member around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Police say the victim is a 30-year-old Marienville man.

The case will remain open pending further investigation and charges.

