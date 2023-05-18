 

Washington Township House Fire Causes $250K in Damages

Thursday, May 18, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

fireman-gef13075db_1920 (1)WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington Township house caught on fire on Monday morning, causing $250,000.00 in damages.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal was requested to respond to a scene of a fire at 242 Birch Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 12:22 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Police say the fire consumed a 30-foot by 20-foot single-story dwelling.

The fire occurred earlier in the morning and was not discovered until later, police say.

According to police, the amount of damage was listed at $250,000.00.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The victim is a 38-year-old Brookville man.

This investigation is ongoing.


