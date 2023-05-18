Washington Township House Fire Causes $250K in Damages

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington Township house caught on fire on Monday morning, causing $250,000.00 in damages.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal was requested to respond to a scene of a fire at 242 Birch Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 12:22 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Police say the fire consumed a 30-foot by 20-foot single-story dwelling.

The fire occurred earlier in the morning and was not discovered until later, police say.

According to police, the amount of damage was listed at $250,000.00.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The victim is a 38-year-old Brookville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.