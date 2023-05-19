7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
TonightShowers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
SaturdayShowers, mainly before 1pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
MondaySunny, with a high near 76.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 80.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.