7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TodayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
TonightShowers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

SaturdayShowers, mainly before 1pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
MondaySunny, with a high near 76.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 80.

