Accomplice in Newbie’s ‘Jackpot Jacker’ Theft Case Sentenced Up to Two Years in Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman who was charged as an accomplice in a theft from a PA Skill Games business was sentenced to up to two years in jail.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Amanda Mae Blair, of Shippenville, was sentenced to a minimum of six months to a maximum of one year, 11 months, and 29 days in the Clarion County Jail on the following charges:

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Blair pleaded guilty to the above charge on April 5.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property

Blair received credit for 71 days time served.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on February 5 John Blair arrived at a business on the 200 block of Broad Street in New Bethlehem with a female at 4:00 a.m. The two played the skill machines for a short time, leaving at 4:25 a.m. The female was identified through video surveillance as Amanda Mae Blair.

John Blair is seen on surveillance returning alone to the location at 6:41 a.m, shutting out the front lights, and locking the door behind him, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, John Blair was dressed in tan work boots, blue pull-over windbreaker-style pants, a blue jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up, black and white gloves, and a black and white skull mask. He was carrying a dark-colored tool bag.

Cameras record him taking bolt cutters out of the bag and cutting the locks off of the skill machines. He then is seen using a pry bar to force open the skill machines’ access panels, which is where the money is stored, causing damage, says the complaint.

After taking the money from all the skill machines he went to the money pay-out machine. He is seen forcing open the access panel, causing damage, to gain entry into the internal area where the money is stored. He then is seen removing the money from the machine. John Blair then attempts to open the side of the metal casing of an ATM machine with the pry bar, causing damage, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, he put the cash and tools into the bag he was carrying. He is seen on camera leaving at 6:51 a.m.

Meanwhile, Amanda Blair is seen on surveillance driving a white KIA at the time of the crime. She is seen crossing Broad Street at 6:40 a.m. and pulling into the pumps at the A Plus gas station. She is seen 1eaving the pumps at 6:45 a.m., the complaint notes.

At 6:46 a.m., Amanda Blair pulls back into the pumps, then pulls back out at 6:48 a.m. During this time, she is seen getting out of and back into the vehicle a couple of times. She is then seen leaving leaves the gas station, crossing Broad Street to the north, the complaint states.

On February 16 at 11:00 a.m., John Blair was interviewed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper at the Clarion County Jail. He related to the trooper that Amanda Blair dropped him off while he committed this crime, the complaint states.

John Blair also acknowledged that he was on the phone with Amanda Blair while committing the crime. Blair explained that Amanda Blair picked him up behind the business, which was the direction of travel of the vehicle. John Blair related that he split the money he stole 50/50 with Amanda Blair, according to the complaint.

In total, John Blair stole $5,500.00 and caused $11,000.00 in damage, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that the New Bethlehem cell tower showed that both John Blair and Amanda Blair were using the tower during the time of the incident.

On February 21 at 3:10 p.m., Amanda Blair was interviewed at PSP Clarion. She related that she was with John Blair during the time of the theft and that she remained in the vehicle at the gas station, the complaint states.

She stated further that she drove behind the building and picked up John Blair after he was done. She explained that she had an idea what he was doing at the time and that she was on the phone with him during the incident, according to the complaint.

Amanda Blair also explained that she saw John Blair put on the coat and carry the bag out of the car she was driving before he committed the theft, the complaint continues.

According to court records, Blair was arraigned at 8:40 a.m. on February 22 in front of Judge Miller.

