Anthony W. Davenport, 76, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Evansville, IN., he was the son of the late Sammy Guy Davenport and Rosa Lee Harp.

Anthony graduated from Dyer High School in 1965 in Dyer, IN.

He worked for Montgomery Tank Lines in Chicago, and for Terminal in Parker as a Truck Driver.

Anthony was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 4 years from 1965-1969.

He was also an active member of the VFW.

He excelled in micro-managing.

Anthony started the Parker Polar Bear Club in 2007.

He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for always saying “Life is Good!!!”.

Anthony had so much love for all his friends in Parker, which he truly called his home.

Anthony is survived by his two sisters: Mary Waneta McGinty of Spring, TX., and R. Jean Wallace of Casper, WY.

All arrangements are private.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

