 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Anthony W. Davenport

Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 09:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Anthony W. Davenport, 76, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Evansville, IN., he was the son of the late Sammy Guy Davenport and Rosa Lee Harp.

Anthony graduated from Dyer High School in 1965 in Dyer, IN.

He worked for Montgomery Tank Lines in Chicago, and for Terminal in Parker as a Truck Driver.

Anthony was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 4 years from 1965-1969.

He was also an active member of the VFW.

He excelled in micro-managing.

Anthony started the Parker Polar Bear Club in 2007.

He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for always saying “Life is Good!!!”.

Anthony had so much love for all his friends in Parker, which he truly called his home.

Anthony is survived by his two sisters: Mary Waneta McGinty of Spring, TX., and R. Jean Wallace of Casper, WY.

All arrangements are private.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.