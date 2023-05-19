BREAKING NEWS: Brookville Business Owner Trevor Peterson Found Dead

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police have confirmed that Trevor Peterson has been found dead.

According to Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle, Peterson’s body and Jeep were found in Clear Creek State Park near Cook Forest State Park on Friday afternoon (May 19).

“State Police are in charge the investigation,” said Markle. “But, I can tell you they just did a positive ID on Peterson and the vehicle. Nothing else is confirmed.”

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker offered no comment on the investigation.

Marienville-based State Police are heading the investigation.

Peterson was last seen on Thursday, May 18, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. at the C&O Deli and Seafood, a business he owns with his wife, Katie Peterson.

According to Katie, when Trevor didn’t arrive back at home at the expected time, she pinged his cell phone using the “Find My Phone” app, which led her back to the deli. The back door was unlocked, and she found Trevor’s phone and watch inside. His laptop was missing.

Peterson’s laptop was later found in a dumpster in Ridgway according to Nick Hoak, Peterson’s brother-in-law.

There was some hope on Friday morning that nothing tragic had happened to Peterson when it was reported that his car had “pinged” twice, once near Butler and once near New Castle. “Pinging” refers to a scan by and automated license plate recognition system in use by law enforcement in the Commonwealth.

The location in which Peterson was found is in the opposite direction from Brookville as the locations where his car was reportedly pinged.

