BREAKING NEWS: Prisoner On the Loose After Escaping from UPMC Northwest; Area Schools Taking Precautions

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is on the loose after police say he escaped while being treated at the UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit on Friday morning.

Franklin-based State Police was dispatched to UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for an escaped prisoner around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the suspect, 43-year-old Bruce William Miller II, was transported to UPMC Northwest from the Venango County Prison by guards for medical treatment of a head injury. While receiving medical attention at the hospital, Miller was able to escape from the custody of the guards at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Miller fled on foot, exiting the hospital and into a wooded area behind UPMC Northwest.

He is described as a white non-Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 165 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a goatee. He has a crown tattoo on his neck and a laceration with sutures on his head. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit from the Venango County Prison.

According to police, Miller has ties to the Franklin area. There is currently an active search being conducted involving multiple law enforcement agencies, PSP aviation, and canine units.

Miller was currently lodged in the Venango County Prison for Criminal Trespass (Felony), Resisting Arrest (Felony), and Flight to Avoid Apprehension (Felony).

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

PSP Franklin is investigating the incident.

A representative of Cranberry Area School District told exploreVenango.com the school is “taking precautions.”

“We’re not on official lockdown, but the schools are locked up,” the representative said. “We’re not doing a lockdown drill thing; but, we’re taking extra precautions.”

Oil City High School’s Principal Scott Stahl said the district was advised by Oil City Police to enter a lockout drill. A lockout drill means the school will not allow anyone to leave or enter the building, and it will conduct business as usual inside.

A representative with the Franklin School District Superintendent’s office told exploreVenango that the district is “getting in touch with local authorities and are assessing the situation.”

