 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t be able to get enough of these zucchini boats!

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 large onion, finely chopped
1 small sweet red pepper, chopped
1-1/2 cups tomato sauce
1/2 cup bulgur
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup salsa
1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh, leaving a 1/4-in. shell; chop flesh.

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and red pepper over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, bulgur, pepper and zucchini flesh. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 12-15 minutes or until bulgur is tender. Stir in salsa. Spoon into zucchini shells.

-Place in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10-15 minutes longer or until zucchini is tender and filling is heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.