Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Zucchini Boats

You won’t be able to get enough of these zucchini boats!

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)



1 large onion, finely chopped1 small sweet red pepper, chopped1-1/2 cups tomato sauce1/2 cup bulgur1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup salsa1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut each zucchini in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh, leaving a 1/4-in. shell; chop flesh.

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and red pepper over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, bulgur, pepper and zucchini flesh. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 12-15 minutes or until bulgur is tender. Stir in salsa. Spoon into zucchini shells.

-Place in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10-15 minutes longer or until zucchini is tender and filling is heated through.

