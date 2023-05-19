Clarion Woman Charged with Felony Theft for Using Grandparents’ Bank Card on Amazon

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly using her grandparents’ bank account to make several purchases on Amazon.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Jasmine Marie Watkins, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, May 15:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred from December 7, 2022, to January 3, 2022, near State Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Jasmine Watkins’ grandparents provided their checking account card information for a one-time purchase.

Watkins continued to use the card on future Amazon purchases without permission, the complaint continues.

The following is a list of charges not authorized:

December 7, 2022, for $24.87, $27.43, and $32.79;

December 27, 2022, for $16.94, $58.25, and $10.59;

December 30, 2022, for $34.68, $38.14, $67.96, and $48.00; and

January 3, 2023, for $6.99, $16.90, $43.99, $50.20, $70.24, and $72.88.

The total amount stolen is $620.85, the complaint notes.

PSP Clarion filed charges against Watkins on May 15, 2023.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

