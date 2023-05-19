Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore, PA.

She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA.

She was raised on the family farms, she was the eldest of two daughters, having a younger sister, Harriett.

With no brothers, Erma was expected to milk cows by hand and feed the livestock.

She learned to drive the tractor at age 9.

Erma played the old pump organ at Irwin Presbyterian Church at age 11.

She attended Millbrook School, a one room schoolhouse.

She attended Sandy Lake High School, graduating in 1949 as valedictorian.

On June 18, 1949 she married David Martin and moved to Polk, PA.

She lived in Mineral Township for 72 years.

Erma began working for Polk Center in 1951, retiring from there in 1989.

While at Polk Center she was the first woman to drive a school bus.

She also used her musical skills to help the residents to learn their daily living skills.

She developed a statewide program using music as a method for teaching residents of state institutions in Pennsylvania.

She earned her associates degree in Special Education at Clarion University.

Erma served as organist for Polk Methodist Church from 1960-1970.

Since 1970 she has served as organist and choir director of the Polk Presbyterian Church, and at times played at both churches.

She loved using her musical talent to serve the Lord.

She especially loved her choir.

In 1951, she began serving as secretary of Mineral Township, holding the position for 57 years.

She was the first secretary to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

Erma loved her family and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She liked to play cards, bridge became her favorite after 500.

She also liked playing table games.

She belonged to various card clubs, it also proved a way to meet new friends.

She taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play cards.

She loved traveling to Ohio, with her daughters, and holding up in a motel and playing cards until all hours of the morning.

They would take their own food.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She liked to read Dennis the Menace.

Erma is survived by two daughters, Jackie Sue (Roger) Ghering and Denise Delane (Earl) Ezell.

She is also survived by five grandchildren: Scott Ghering, Stephanie (Ryan) Sullivan), and Jennifer (James Wolhfert) Ezell, Jason (Susan) Ezell, Jeff (Heather) Ezell and three great-grandchildren: Hayley and Hayden Sullivan and Jayden Wolhfert, and nephew Jay (Lynda) McLaughlin.

Her sister M. Harriett McLaughlin passed away 2 days after her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Martin (husband), Jannie Lue (Jackie’s twin sister), Dennis Duane (Denise’s twin brother), and nephews Jan and Jon McLaughlin.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3236 S. Main Street Sandy Lake, where visitation will be from 12 pm – 2 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Erma’s name to Polk Presbyterian Church, 729 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342.

