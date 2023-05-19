Featured Local Job: Full-Time Receptionist

Clarion Forest VNA is looking for a full-time Receptionist.

This individual would be responsible for assisting the CEO with daily administrative tasks, preparing correspondence, itineraries, agendas, and compiling documents for meetings, answering telephones, faxing and copying necessary paperwork, greeting visitors, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information, and other clerical duties and tasks as assigned.

Qualifications:

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Ability to use a telephone

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Medium – High level of computer experience

High school graduate or equivalent

Experience in general office work is highly preferred

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Benefits for full-time employees include health insurance, dental insurance, and vision insurance, 401k with match, generous paid time off and more!

Wage commensurate on education and experience.

Applications should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.



