Great Pa News Quiz: Big Primary Wins, Election Week Cyberattack, and a Pivotal House Special

A busy primary election week is coming to a close.

(Photo: A banner along Spring Garden Street reminds Philadelphia citizens it is Election Day on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Photo credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

Test your knowledge of the many developments it delivered with the latest edition of Spotlight PA’s weekly news quiz. Press the button below to play:

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And good luck!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.