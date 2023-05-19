Karen Schiberl, 55, of Emlenton passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Born July 31, 1967, in Butler; she was the daughter of the late Gene Callender and Thelma Marie Travis.

Karen attended Karns City School District.

Karen’s world revolved around her love for her Children, and her Grandchildren.

She adored the memories made with them and they were her everything.

Always leaving the kids with a big hug and an “I Love You”.

She especially enjoyed “Nona’s Day”, going to the Zoo, making photo albums, and doing puzzles to always exercise her mind.

She will be missed by All.

Survived by her two Children: Kelly Schiberl (Colby Schukart) of West Sunbury, and Casey Kifer (Josh Lutz) of Emlenton.

1 Granddaughter: Nyx Schukart.

3 Grandsons: Michael Kifer, Jamieson, and Isaih Lutz.

1 Sister: Kathy Gold of Emlenton, and 1 Brother: Donald Callender of Butler.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Diane Burke, and Ruth Ann Callender, and 2 infant siblings.

