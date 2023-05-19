Lawrence “John” Twentier, 73, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was born in Butler on April 13, 1950 to the late June Twentier.

After graduating from Butler High School in 1969 he joined the US Army and served his country honorably.

He retired from Armco in 2005 after working in the cold mill for 30 plus years.

John was a lifetime member of Lick Hill Fire Hall and East Butler Vol. Fire Company.

He was known for being a straight shooter, his word was as good as gold.

Lawrence was the beloved husband of Sharon (Leech) Twentier since their marriage in 1990; father of Sabrina Twentier and Travis (Mary) Twentier; grandfather of Dante and Lexis.

He is also survived by his best friend Kevin Hayden.

John forever loved his late beagle “Jack”.

Services will be held privately through Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.spencerdgeibel.com/.

