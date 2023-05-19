M. Harriett McLaughlin, 87 of Worth Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 surrounded by her adoring family.

She was born on her family’s farm, a daughter of the late Delbert G. and Mildred Beach Jack on September 13, 1935.

Harriett was a lifelong member of the old Irwin Church, later affiliated with Jackson Center Presbyterian.

Harriett was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School, class of 1953.

She married James B. McLaughlin on June 17, 1953; the two stayed on the family farm to care for the property.

Mrs. McLaughlin worked as an LPN at Polk Center, devoting 25 years of her service.

She had a passion for music, having directed several choirs, and also being the organist and pianist in her church.

She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, where she was able to sing in church choir and play the hand bells for the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, Florida for 20 years.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her son, Jay (Lynda) McLaughlin of Grove City; daughter-in-law, Karen McLaughlin of Hermitage; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Harriett in death are her parents; her husband; her two sons: Jan D. McLaughlin, and Jon D. McLaughlin, and her sister: Erma J. Martin 2 days prior.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose & Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3236 S. Main Street, Sandy Lake, PA, 16145, where visitation will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 11 am to 12:45 pm.

The funeral service will directly follow visitation, with Reverend Willard Morse officiating.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.RoseandBlackFH.com.

