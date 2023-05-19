Municipal Primary Election Voter Turnout on the Decline in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Voter turnout in Clarion County for primary municipal elections is on the decline according to data gleaned from the county’s website.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary show 6,624 ballots were cast from the county’s 23,292 registered voters. That’s a voter turnout rate of 28.44%.

The county’s website doesn’t list election data from the 2021 municipal primary election, but general election turnout that year was 33.92% with 8,025 out of 23,657 registered voters choosing to cast their ballots.

In 2019, the county had a 44.60% voter turnout rate for the municipal primary, with 8,447 voters choosing to exercise their rights out of the county’s then 20,306 registered voters.

“We were hoping to get 30%,” said Cindy Callahan, the county’s Interim Director of Elections and Voter Registration. “We got close.”

Callahan was quick to point out that it’s the political parties and candidates, not elections officials, that drive the vote. The county advertises certain important dates like the last day to register and when the election will actually take place. But the candidates and parties are responsible for getting their vote out.

As for how everything went on election day, Callahan said, “Our election night went pretty well. I think the first precinct came in at about 8:30 from Clarion Borough. We just keep on going whether they’re here or not.”

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. At that point, each precinct needed to securely deliver their results to elections officials, who then opened the ballot boxes and went to work. Vote counting is done publicly. The work usually goes late into the night.

“It’s normally between 11 and 12 that we get out of here. I think it was about 11:30, but by the end of night, I’m not even paying attention anymore.”

Unofficial results have been posted to the county website. Official results aren’t expected for a couple of weeks.

“We started write-ins yesterday,” said Callahan. “We’re hoping by the end of next week we have something on that. There’s lot’s of work to do yet.”

