Northwestern PA’s Remake Learning Days Uncovers the Learning All Around Us

The third annual learning festival continues in Northwestern PA now through May 23.

This regional event is paralleled by other regional Remake Learning Days festivals happening across 15 regions across the United States, including six regions within Pennsylvania, and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The majority of events are free to youth and families.

Venango County and surrounding areas will propel learning forward with engaging family-friendly events related to Art, Maker, Technology, Science, Outdoor Learning and Youth Voice.

The Northwest PA festival leads and local community partners invite your family to:

Participate in some family-fun STEM challenges at Seventh Street Elementary in Oil City on May 17, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Come out to learn a dance with your family and practice fun dances like the electric slide and cupid shuffle. It’s a Family Fun Dance Night with Miss Kendall’s School of Dance in Emlenton on May 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Illuminate Your Library” and make paper lanterns at the Oil City Library, Sat. May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., best for ages 11-18.

Explore a story, hands-on STEM activities, a treat and a journey (walk or bike) along Oil Creek at the 2nd Annual Books & Bike at Oil Creek State Park Bike Trail Trailhead, Sat. May 20, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Travel from station to station and create while enjoying all nature has to offer in the 3rd Annual Spring at the Springs in beautiful Mineral Springs.

A free day of fun for the community. Enjoy boating, fishing, climbing tower, and more at Camp Coffman Extravaganza! Sunday, May 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Connect learning and fun at Hasson Heights Spring Fling on Wednesday, May 24 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for a full list of 100+ events in northwestern PA.

Remake Learning Days Northwestern PA promotes the value of education and provides access to community assets. It invites children and their families to pursue learning opportunities in their own backyard, including local libraries, conservation districts, YMCAS, art studios, and more.

Make space this spring for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.

“Our region is home to rich natural beauty that harbors lessons in everything from science to art. Remake Learning Days opens our eyes to the lessons that surround us every day,” shares Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, Education Program Specialist Riverview Intermediate Unit 6. Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is coordinating the event in collaboration with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, and Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.

For more information, visit https://remakelearningdays.org/.

