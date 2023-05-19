 

Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers to Perform on Saturday at TrAils To Ales II

Friday, May 19, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (56)FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.

The band will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin.

For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.

