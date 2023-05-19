UPDATE: Police Apprehend Escaped Venango County Prisoner

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate who was on the run after escaping from the UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit on Friday morning has been apprehended.

According to a representative of Franklin-based State Police, troopers took 43-year-old Bruce William Miller II into custody on Friday afternoon, May 19.

No further details on Miller’s capture were available.

PSP Franklin was dispatched to UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for an escaped prisoner around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Police say Miller was transported to UPMC Northwest from the Venango County Prison by guards for medical treatment of a head injury. While receiving medical attention at the hospital, he was able to escape from the custody of the guards at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Miller fled on foot, exiting the hospital and into a wooded area behind UPMC Northwest.

According to police, Miller has ties to the Franklin area. A search was conducted involving multiple law enforcement agencies, PSP aviation, and canine units.

Miller was lodged in the Venango County Jail for Criminal Trespass (Felony), Resisting Arrest (Felony), and Flight to Avoid Apprehension (Felony).

PSP Franklin is investigating.

