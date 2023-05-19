William R. Kane, 83, of Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Lowrie Place, a nursing home in Butler.

He was born January 1, 1940, in Oil City, the son of the late Richard Patrick and Mary (Wagner) Kane.

Bill was a devout Catholic and was most recently a parishioner at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Throughout his life, he was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish and Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Oil City and St. Elizabeth and St. Brigid’s Parish in Peapack, New Jersey.

During his life, he served in various roles including as a lector, president of the parish council, sacristan, and Eucharistic Minister.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving for six years including a 2-year deployment in Libya, Africa.

Following his time in the military, William chose a career in banking holding positions at United Data Center for First Seneca Bank, Integra, and All Tel.

He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

One of his most cherished sports moments was attending Game 7 of the 1960’s World Series Championship against the New York Yankees with his mom.

In his leisure time, he loved to golf, especially with his sons, and spent a fair amount of time searching for his lost golf balls as well as playing on the Church softball team.

He also loved landscaping and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy J. (Landgraf) Marshall Kane; his daughter, Kathleen (Paul) Essig of Ligonier; 2 sons, Kenneth (Mary) Kane of Butler and Kevin Kane of Alexandria, VA; 2 stepchildren, Heather (Richard) Barger of Beaver Falls and Brad (Angie) Marshall of Chicora; 7 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene (Showers) Kane.

William and Arlene were married in November 1963 and were together until her passing in June 1997.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2-4 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 AM.

The celebrant for the Mass will be Father Thomas Brooks.

Interment will follow at 2 PM in the Calvary Cemetery/Oil City.

Military honors at graveside.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William’s name to Birthright International or the Dementia Society of America.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.youngfuneralhomes.com/.

