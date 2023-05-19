YMCA to Host Family Day at Camp Coffman This Sunday

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Scenic Rivers YMCA will be hosting a Family Day and Open House at YMCA Camp Coffman in Cranberry this Sunday, May 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine!

The Family Day includes activities the entire family can enjoy together and highlights activities that typically take place at the Y’s Summer Day Camp program for ages six to twelve.

Admission is by donation at the gate, per car and all proceeds will help send kids to Summer Day Camp in 2023.

Parking will be available inside the gate.

The Camp Coffman Open House will feature activities that children get to experience at YMCA Summer Day Camp such as horseback riding, arts and crafts, archery, fishing, boating, games, a giant inflatable slide, zip line for ages eight to 12, and more.

The camp Arts & Crafts Center will host a craft activity.

Free tickets for the climbing tower and zip-line will be available at the gate for kids ages eight to twelve only. Snacks and drinks will be available for a small fee.

Families can also visit the swinging bridge, hand tram, walking trails, and more camp attractions.

YMCA Camp Coffman is located at 4072 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry and is easily accessible from routes 322 and 157.

YMCA Summer Day Camp Registration Is Open

YMCA Summer Day Camp is a unique experience in outdoor adventure, horseback riding, hiking, crafts and games, fishing, boating, field trips, and nature experiences for children ages six to 12.

Summer Day Camp is held at Camp Coffman, 4072 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry, Pa.

Field trips are held every Friday and have included trips to Altitude Trampoline Park, The Movies, Olympic Fun Center, Farmer’s Inn, Keystone Safari, Titusville Skating Rink, and more.

Children are grouped by age and will make friends and create lifelong memories under the direction of awesome camp counselors who care about them and believe in their potential.

The Summer Day Camp program begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Extended care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the YMCA. Transportation is provided by the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA.

Summer Day Camp fee structure is available at www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp. Financial aid is available based on income. Extended care, transportation, field trip fees, meals, and all costs are included in the weekly fee.

Fun Summer Day Camp theme weeks include topics that will explore science, sharks, sports, the outdoors, superheroes, water, animals, magic, and food.

For more information, visit www.campcoffman.com/summer-day-camp.

For more information on events and programs held at Camp Coffman follow YMCA Camp Coffman on Facebook and Camp Coffman on Instagram.

About the YMCA

YMCA Camp Coffman is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

