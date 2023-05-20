 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers, mainly before 3pm. High near 63. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 11 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

SundaySunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
MondaySunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.
TuesdaySunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 51.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 50.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.
FridaySunny, with a high near 79.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


