Clarion Area High School Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Class of 2023

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

(Photo: Allison Acey, left, and Anna Gribik. Photo credit: Smith Photography)

Allison Acey, daughter of Brian and Jodie Acey, is this year’s valedictorian.

Allison is president of Student Council and Youth Council. She is also a member of National Honor Society and Art History. Allison has competed with the Science Olympiad team and helped with the 2022 prom committee.

Allison was on the girls’ basketball team for the 2021 season, and she played the position of right outside midfielder on the girls’ varsity soccer team during her junior and senior year. In the off-season, she has participated in indoor futsal and spring club soccer for the Clarion River Valley Strikers.

In the community, Allison is an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion and has been a part of their youth group since 2017. She has volunteered for Wreaths Across America, multiple American Red Cross Blood Drives, boxing food, and numerous Vacation Bible Schools.

Additionally, she has tutored students throughout the school year.

Allison was selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week and was awarded the Ben Carson Scholarship. She has received Academic Excellence Awards in recognition of chemistry and U.S. history as well as multiple Outstanding Academic Excellence awards.

Allison plans to attend Gannon University for pre-medicine.

This year’s salutatorian is Anna Gribik, daughter of Rick and Kelly Gribik.

Anna is president of the senior class, president of choir, vice president of Student Council, and captain of the girls’ soccer team. Inducted into the National Honor Society during her sophomore year, Anna is currently president of her school’s local chapter.

She has been in several high school theater productions, including this year’s musical, Mamma Mia!

In tenth grade, Anna was selected to attend the prestigious annual Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar.

Anna enjoys nature walks, going to the gym, and having fun adventures with her friends.

In the fall, Anna will be in the Honors Program at Carlow University, majoring in chemistry and playing on the school’s soccer team. Anna plans to eventually pursue a PhD and become a research chemist.

Clarion Area’s graduation is set for Thursday, May 25.

